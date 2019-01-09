Lupita Nyong'o is the undisputed red carpet style queen and her look to the 76th annual Golden Globes was the perfect mix of high-low fashion.

If there's anyone we trust to slay a red carpet, it's Kenyan superstar, Lupita Nyong'o who always seems to get it right when it comes to dressing up. From her athletic physique to her gorgeous skin, of course Lupita has a lot going for her already but the star always strikes the right chord with her style and gives natural girls great red carpet hair inspiration.

Lupita turned up in a custom cobalt blue chain fringed dress with silver drop beads from Calvin Klein by appointment. The impressive gown had more than 20,000 silver metal beads and 35,000 chains were hand-stitched and tailor-made for this look, according to Calvin Klein’s Instagram page.

While the 35-year-old’s show-stopping gown was designer, her footwear was straight off the rack.

The Academy Award winner chose Aldo’s Leventer sandal. The sandals, which originally were retailed for the naira equivalent of N33k, have since been marked down to just the equivalent of N14k, but blended in seamlessly with the other high-end heels on the red carpet. The silver sandal featuring a spiky 5-inch heel, the caged sandals have a high-shine patent exterior and a slender ankle strap.

Lupita went against the grain to ensure that on the night, she didn't sacrifice comfort or style. We love a thrifty celeb!

Lupita's look earned her spots on every single best-dressed list her glam team including Stylist Micaela Erlanger, makeup artist Nick Baros and Vernon Franics on hair, all outdid themselves to ensure that Lupita was the belle of the ball.