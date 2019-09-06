The Oscar-winning Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong'o, looked sensational in all her natural glory as she posed up a storm for the cover of Vanity Fair‘s October 2019 issue.

This is not the first time Nyong’o is sporting her natural locks on the cover of a luxury magazine. The actress has worn her hair on the cover of major magazines including Elle, The Hollywood Reporter, and Vogue.

Lupita looks sensational on the cover of Vanity Fair [Credit: Vanity Fair]

On the cover, shot by Jackie Nickerson, she wears a vibrant lime dress by Valentino. She paired the bright dress with a nude makeup look and of course, her signature fro. The entire editorial was a riot of colour with Lupita wearing some of the most outlandish runway looks of the season.

The luminous colours contrasted beautifully against her deep, rich, dark skin and the style icon ensured that despite her petite frame, she could pull off even the most wacky of looks. That's our girl!