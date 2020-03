Kenyan-Mexican and award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong'o, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday with her Lagos friends stepped out on Monday, March 2, 2020, to celebrate the life of Engr. Olusegun Akann Doherty.

Lupita Nyong'o in an Ankara piece [Instagram]

The Oscar-winning actress killed the owambe look in a beautiful Ankara piece from Funke Adepoju and a blue head gear to compliment the entire look.

