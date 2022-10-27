RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Lovely in pink: Here's what we love about Osas' birthday photoshoot

Temi Iwalaiye

Actress, Osas Ighodaro celebrated her birthday yesterday.

Osas's birthday shoot [Instagram]
Osas's birthday shoot [Instagram]

Osas Ighodaro gained notoriety for her roles in the films 'Rattlesnake' and 'Smart Money Woman'.

She looked stunning in her birthday photos wearing a pink dress with a high slit from 2207byTbally.

This 2207byTbally outfit is quickly turning an a staple - owner of the brand, Tolu Bally has even worn a similar gown.

We appreciate the photoshoot's simplicity, the subtle display of cleavage, and her amazing physique. The big hair completes the look, and the sandal heels are to die for.

Osas is a further example of how little effort is required to appear extremely stunning on your birthday. Her makeup is minimal, even.

Has Osas ever had a bad fashion day? We’re yet to see that.

