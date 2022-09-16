Lori Harvey's looks to the New York Fashion week were all hits no misses

Lori Harvey, daughter of talk show host Steve Harvey and founder of skincare line Skn by Lh obviously took that to heart for her rendezvous at New York fashion week.

Lori’s look at the events of the New York Fashion week highlights the importance of a great stylist. Plus, we see Lori as a woman coming into herself, self-confident, self-assured and incredibly sexy.

For the Fendi show, Lori wore a grey off-shoulder Fendi trench coat and pink stilettos, talk about fall fashion at its finest

Her second look was definitely interesting and show-stopping.

Lori wore a high-waisted pink skirt and what looked like a bandeau, only it showed a generous amount of side boob. This was for Harper Bazaar’s icon party.

Lori channelled her inner goth girl in this sheer top, thighs and boots. It was midway between the princess and the gothic bride.

The next time we saw Lori, she was all feathered up in a long skirt and white corset.

Channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn, Lori looked her best yet in this black gown, bob wig complete with the headband, which was certainly a throwback to the 80s.

Her last look of the night was a mixture of urban and evening wear fashion. With a mini skirt and large tweed coat from Michael Kors, Lori paired it with a New York Yankees cap.