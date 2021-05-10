RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Look Book: Neutral colors to wear

Temi Iwalaiye

Neutral colours are ready to wear and easy to accessorize.

Ebuka in Beige {instagram/ebuka}
Ebuka in Beige {instagram/ebuka}

Neutral colours should be the first thing you reach out for when you go shopping

Take a look at some celebrities styled neutral looks

An all-white ensemble is always a good idea. It screams classy from a mile ahead. wearing white from head to toe is an excellent way to make your styling stress-free. It gives you options to accessorize and style how you want.

Beige is an immensely calm colour. It is one of the colours of spring. Spring means rejuvenation and reawakening. It makes you look like a million bucks.

The best thing about these colours is how classy the person wearing them looks. High fashion and understatedly elegant.

