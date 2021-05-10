Look Book: Neutral colors to wear
Neutral colours are ready to wear and easy to accessorize.
Take a look at some celebrities styled neutral looks
Monochromatic white
An all-white ensemble is always a good idea. It screams classy from a mile ahead. wearing white from head to toe is an excellent way to make your styling stress-free. It gives you options to accessorize and style how you want.
Biege
Beige is an immensely calm colour. It is one of the colours of spring. Spring means rejuvenation and reawakening. It makes you look like a million bucks.
Black and white
The best thing about these colours is how classy the person wearing them looks. High fashion and understatedly elegant.
