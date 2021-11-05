RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Linda Osifo in 5 gorgeous Ankara outfits

Temi Iwalaiye



It is not easy to look fashionable and chic in Ankara but Linda Osifo always brings the heat in her Ankara dresses that’s why she is our style inspiration for the week.

The simplicity of this gown makes it so beautiful, the design at the seams and arm adds some needed flair to this look.

Another simple gown that we have no option but to love, the cut-outs at the arm are simply resplendent. It can also be easily recreated and you do not need a lot of fabric.

These Ankara pants and jacket is everything and more. It gives exactly what it is supposed to give.

This sexy piece is flirty and sultry and with the added advantage of not needing yards of material to make it.

How to slay an Ankara jacket? This is how. Can we call this category corporate Ankara?

