It is not easy to look fashionable and chic in Ankara but Linda Osifo always brings the heat in her Ankara dresses that’s why she is our style inspiration for the week.
Style Inspiration: Linda Osifo in 5 gorgeous Ankara outfits
These are five times Linda Osifo effortlessly slays ankara.
1. Simple and cute
The simplicity of this gown makes it so beautiful, the design at the seams and arm adds some needed flair to this look.
2. Flower cut-outs
Another simple gown that we have no option but to love, the cut-outs at the arm are simply resplendent. It can also be easily recreated and you do not need a lot of fabric.
3. Fabulous pants
These Ankara pants and jacket is everything and more. It gives exactly what it is supposed to give.
4. Sultry ankara
This sexy piece is flirty and sultry and with the added advantage of not needing yards of material to make it.
5. Corporate ankara
How to slay an Ankara jacket? This is how. Can we call this category corporate Ankara?
