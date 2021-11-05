Style Inspiration: Linda Osifo in 5 gorgeous Ankara outfits

1. Simple and cute

The simplicity of this gown makes it so beautiful, the design at the seams and arm adds some needed flair to this look.

2. Flower cut-outs

Another simple gown that we have no option but to love, the cut-outs at the arm are simply resplendent. It can also be easily recreated and you do not need a lot of fabric.

3. Fabulous pants

These Ankara pants and jacket is everything and more. It gives exactly what it is supposed to give.

4. Sultry ankara

This sexy piece is flirty and sultry and with the added advantage of not needing yards of material to make it.

5. Corporate ankara