Linda Ejiofor-Sulieman sizzles in 'Love, Ayaba'

Fresh from her star-studded wedding, the beautiful Linda turns heads in a brand new campaign for modern womenswear label, Ayaba.

Women’s wear brand AYABA WOMAN taps into the Holiday spirit with its “Love, Ayaba” collection featuring TV sweetheart Linda-Ejiofor Suleiman. Watch as Linda Ejiofor-Sulieman sizzles in 'Love, Ayaba' a festive holiday campaign.

The collection celebrates the season of love, not only for others but for one’s self. “When you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you are in a position to do good and spread love to others”, says Tomiwa Oladele, the Creative Director of the brand.

With a blend of pastel and solid colours and prints, the Love, Ayaba campaign harmonises fashionable design and sophistication with quality and finish guaranteed not only to make one look good but feel good and confident. Each piece is flattering for any body type and suitable for spreading the holiday cheer at a wide variety of occasions this festive season and beyond.

Credits:

Brand: @ayabawoman

Muse: @ihuomalindaejiofor

Stylist: @derinfromisaleeko

Hair: @Maneandco

Makeup: @simijosh

Creative Direction: @stylebyayaba, @kosolonwudinjor

Photographer: @kosolonwudinjor

