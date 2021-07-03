Lilo, Nengi and others had the best pictures on Instagram this week

Lilo

Lilo is gorgeous in a beauty shot and make-up by Chiniella Beauty.

Tbaj

The queen of gbas gbos brightened our TL in this beauty shot.

Timini

We loved everything about Timini’s two-piece from Giulio Twist Lagos.

Kate Henshaw

We loved this beauty shot of Kate in a bathroom robe and makeup by Radies by Eve.

Nengi

Nengi’s picture in a yellow dress by Lady Beellionaire trended all night on Instagram.

Erica

Erica was beautiful in this beauty shot on Instagram. She is wearing Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

Vee

Vee’s face card might never decline as she mesmerized us in makeup by Preshyn beauty and a green headband.

Asa