Lilo, Nengi and others had the best pictures on Instagram this week

These celebrities killed it with their photos on Instagram.

Lilo {instagram/liloaderogba}
Lilo {instagram/liloaderogba}

This week as always celebrities posted pictures on Instagram and here are some of the best.

Lilo is gorgeous in a beauty shot and make-up by Chiniella Beauty.

The queen of gbas gbos brightened our TL in this beauty shot.

We loved everything about Timini’s two-piece from Giulio Twist Lagos.

We loved this beauty shot of Kate in a bathroom robe and makeup by Radies by Eve.

Nengi’s picture in a yellow dress by Lady Beellionaire trended all night on Instagram.

Erica was beautiful in this beauty shot on Instagram. She is wearing Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

Vee’s face card might never decline as she mesmerized us in makeup by Preshyn beauty and a green headband.

Asa is chic and fabulous in this outfit from Geto.

