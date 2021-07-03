Lilo, Nengi and others had the best pictures on Instagram this week
These celebrities killed it with their photos on Instagram.
Lilo
Lilo is gorgeous in a beauty shot and make-up by Chiniella Beauty.
Tbaj
The queen of gbas gbos brightened our TL in this beauty shot.
Timini
We loved everything about Timini’s two-piece from Giulio Twist Lagos.
Kate Henshaw
We loved this beauty shot of Kate in a bathroom robe and makeup by Radies by Eve.
Nengi
Nengi’s picture in a yellow dress by Lady Beellionaire trended all night on Instagram.
Erica
Erica was beautiful in this beauty shot on Instagram. She is wearing Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.
Vee
Vee’s face card might never decline as she mesmerized us in makeup by Preshyn beauty and a green headband.
Asa
Asa is chic and fabulous in this outfit from Geto.
