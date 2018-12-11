Pulse.ng logo
Nollybabe Lilian Afegbai is a girl boss with a great sense of style

She's the face of a new generation of Nollywood stars and Lilian Afegbai also has kick ass style to boot. Check out her style profile!

  • Published:
She shot to fame on Big Brother Africa but now she's made her name as an actress, director and producer. Nollywood darling Lilian Afegbai is a girl boss with a great sense of style. Check out her vibrant style profile.

Aimiehi Onyinyen Afegbai popularly known as Lilian Afegabi is a reality TV star turned Nollywood actress, producer and director. 2018 has definitely been Lilian's year with her ground-breaking win at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) where she gave an emotional speech and looked sensational to boot.

In 2014, Lilian took a leap of faith when she quit her job at the Lagos Internal Revenue to participate in popular reality TV show, Big Brother Africa. The show as her 'big break' and the start of an illustrious career for the young starlet. The 26-year-old actress also starred in the Mnet series, 'Tinsel' alongside other high profile Nollywood actors. She also acted in other movies like 'Road To Yesterday' in 2015, 'Atlas' in 2016 before going to produce her own hit movie 'Bound'.

Lilian Afegbai quite clearly has a special eye for style with a knack for veering between ladylike, glamorous and super-trendy. We admire everything about her style, from her cutting edge red carpet looks to her sophisticated day looks. From head to toe, Lilian always pulls a look and manages to turn heads.

Check out some of her bests looks below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

