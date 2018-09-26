news

As Lagos Fashion Week draws nearer, the fashion event, SheTrades & Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) present Paris showroom, an exclusive viewing at Gallery Sakura.

SheTrades is a proud initiative of the International Trade Centre (ITC) established to a contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals by creating an ecosystem of integrated solutions that empower women economically through trade.Through country-based activities, SheTrades enables women entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and services.

Speaking on the collaboration Tara Mulhare, International Sector Specialist, International Trade Centre said “ SheTrades platform aims to integrate and connect women to global trade, promoting sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development. Lagos Fashion Week has proven to be an integral partner for us in order to achieve our goal to open up trade opportunities for African female -owned businesses”.

The viewing will feature designers: A.A.K.S, Afrodesiac, Aprelle Duany, Anyango Mpinga, Christie Brown, Eclectic Chique, Grey, Iamisigo, Nkwo. Maki Oh, Style Temple, Tilayo and Zashadu.

Commenting on the collaboration, Founder Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele stated:

“ With the goal to strengthen the capacities of over 3,000 women - owned businesses with a view to generating sales worth of $38 Million by 2020, the collaboration with SheTrades, supports our agenda to create access to market opportunities for our designers which is a key aspect of our work at Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week. In addition to tackling SGD’s by providing intensive training, mentoring and opportunities for wealth creation within fashion’s ecosystem, decent work, economic growth and gender equality”.

The showroom viewing at Gallery Sakura, Paris is the first of other activities to be explored in partnership with SheTrades, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Lagos Fashion Week with the aim to drive increased sales, competitiveness for women entrepreneurs and women- owned companies to ensure they play an active role in international trade.

Media Partners: BellaNaija Style, Pulse NG, Guardian Life, Konbini, Genevieve, George Britton, Glitz Africa, Business Day, and Ventures Africa.

RSVP: showroom@stylehousefiles.com

