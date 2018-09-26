Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

LFW, SheTrades and NEPC present Paris showroom

Lagos Fashion Week Fashion event, SheTrades & Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) present Paris showroom

Lagos Fashion Week is drawing nearer and they have yet another exciting event in store for style fans. Don't miss out on the Paris showroom!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashion event, SheTrades & Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) present Paris showroom play

Fashion event, SheTrades & Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) present Paris showroom

(Instagram/ lagosfashionweek)

As Lagos Fashion Week draws nearer, the fashion event, SheTrades & Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) present Paris showroom, an exclusive viewing at Gallery Sakura.

SheTrades is a proud initiative of the International Trade Centre (ITC) established to a contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals by creating an ecosystem of integrated solutions that empower women economically through trade.Through country-based activities, SheTrades enables women entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and services.

Speaking on the collaboration Tara Mulhare, International Sector Specialist, International Trade Centre said “ SheTrades platform aims to integrate and connect women to global trade, promoting sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development. Lagos Fashion Week has proven to be an integral partner for us in order to achieve our goal to open up trade opportunities for African female -owned businesses”.

View this post on Instagram

Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with SheTrades and NEPC is pleased to announce the new season collection viewing at Gallery Sakura, Paris from the 28th of September to the 3rd of October 2018. #emo#4oCU## Speaking on the collaboration Tara Mulhare, International Sector Specialist, International Trade Centre said #emo#4oCc## SheTrades platform aims to integrate and connect women to global trade, promoting sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development. Lagos Fashion Week has proven to be an integral partner for us in order to achieve our goal to open up trade opportunities for African female -owned businesses#emo#4oCd##. #emo#4oCU## Featuring Designers: A.A.K.S, Afrodesiac, Aprelle Duany, Anyango Mpinga, Christie Brown, Eclectic Chique, Grey, Iamisigo, Nkwo. Maki Oh, Style Temple, Tilayo and Zashadu. #emo#4oCc## With the goal to strengthen the capacities of over 3,000 women - owned businesses with a view to generating sales worth of $38 Million by 2020, the collaboration with SheTrades, supports our agenda to create access to market opportunities for our designers which is a key aspect of our work at Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week.#emo#4oCd## - Omoyemi Akerele #emo#4oCU## #SheTrades #LagosFashionWeek #ITC #NEPC #STYLEHOUSEFILES

A post shared by Lagos Fashion Week (@lagosfashionweekofficial) on

 

The viewing will feature designers:  A.A.K.S, Afrodesiac, Aprelle Duany, Anyango Mpinga, Christie Brown, Eclectic Chique, Grey, Iamisigo, Nkwo. Maki Oh, Style Temple, Tilayo and Zashadu.

Commenting on the collaboration,  Founder Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele stated:

“ With the goal to strengthen the capacities of over 3,000 women - owned businesses with a view to generating sales worth of $38 Million by 2020, the collaboration with SheTrades, supports our agenda to create access to market opportunities for our designers which is a key aspect of our work at Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week. In addition to tackling SGD’s by  providing intensive training, mentoring and opportunities for wealth creation within fashion’s ecosystem, decent work, economic growth and gender equality”.

The showroom viewing at Gallery Sakura, Paris is the first of other activities to be explored in partnership with SheTrades, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Lagos Fashion Week with the aim to drive increased sales, competitiveness for women entrepreneurs and women- owned companies to ensure they play an active role in international trade.

Media Partners: BellaNaija Style, Pulse NG, Guardian Life, Konbini, Genevieve, George Britton, Glitz Africa, Business Day, and Ventures Africa.

RSVP:  showroom@stylehousefiles.com

Follow our social media pages for updates @lagosfashionweekofficial  @stylehousefiles

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Agbada Level These are the best traditional looks from the Merry Men...bullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie Author dazzles in Wild Kulture by Jennifer Oseh...bullet

Related Articles

Style Profile Omoyemi Akerele's eclectic aesthetic is the essence of African style
New York Fashion Week Maki Oh makes a triumphant return with inspired new collection
Lagos Fashion Week 2018 Fashion Focus Talks 2018 comes to Nairobi, Lagos, Abuja, and Accra
Young Talent Photographer Stephen Tayo gets coveted feature in Vogue Runway
LFW 2018 Lagos Fashion Week launches competitions to discover raw fashion and visual-making talents
Lagos Fashion Week 2018 Abuja, Accra, Lagos and Nairobi host Fashion Focus Talks themed “Building From Within”
Omoyemi Akerele Fashion pioneer a finalist for Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge

Fashion

Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week
Pulse Fashion Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week
Michael Kors to buy Versace for $2.1bn and change name
Michael Kors Designer to buy Versace for $2.1bn and change name to Capri Holdings
Toke Makinwa shows off her dangerous curves as she hosts MBGN
Toke Makinwa Media star shows off her dangerous curves as she hosts MBGN
Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals
Mai Atafo Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals
X
Advertisement