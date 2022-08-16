Tiwa Savage wore one of the best looks we’ve seen on her in a long time, head-to-toe Fendi.
Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour
We have to appreciate the outfit that Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour which ended in O2 Brixton.
Borrowing a little inspiration from the FW2022 collection, Fendi made a custom-made corset leather top for Tiwa Savage and blue knitted shorts. Interesting to combine blue and brown, especially loved how assymetrical the top is.
Her brown boots were also from Fendi, and she paired them with brown long gloves. Her earrings were Fendi and her shades too.
What we loved about this outfit was that it’s a perfect stage outfit, it makes a statement and it’s easy to perform in. Also, we love how it gives this military in medieval times vibes.
Unconventional and beautiful, there’s nothing we don’t love about this outfit, this look was the best way to wrap up her sold-out tour.
