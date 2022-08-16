RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

Temi Iwalaiye

We have to appreciate the outfit that Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour which ended in O2 Brixton.

Tiwa's Fendi 'fit [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa Savage wore one of the best looks we’ve seen on her in a long time, head-to-toe Fendi.

Borrowing a little inspiration from the FW2022 collection, Fendi made a custom-made corset leather top for Tiwa Savage and blue knitted shorts. Interesting to combine blue and brown, especially loved how assymetrical the top is.

The knitted shorts were an interesting addition [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Her brown boots were also from Fendi, and she paired them with brown long gloves. Her earrings were Fendi and her shades too.

What we loved about this outfit was that it’s a perfect stage outfit, it makes a statement and it’s easy to perform in. Also, we love how it gives this military in medieval times vibes.

Unconventional and beautiful, there’s nothing we don’t love about this outfit, this look was the best way to wrap up her sold-out tour.

