Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

Borrowing a little inspiration from the FW2022 collection, Fendi made a custom-made corset leather top for Tiwa Savage and blue knitted shorts. Interesting to combine blue and brown, especially loved how assymetrical the top is.

Pulse Nigeria

Her brown boots were also from Fendi, and she paired them with brown long gloves. Her earrings were Fendi and her shades too.

What we loved about this outfit was that it’s a perfect stage outfit, it makes a statement and it’s easy to perform in. Also, we love how it gives this military in medieval times vibes.