How a young Lautech student got a chance to make outfits for Joeboy, Bella Shmurda and others
A young Lautech student got the chance to style celebrities like Joeboy and Bella Shmurda and others because he uploaded a viral picture.
Under Ikeja’s bridge, he saw a young homeless man sleeping. A life-changing idea dropped into his mind.
In an exchange of goodwill, he asked a homeless to pose for some photographs, the result was pristine. It was high fashion.
His smooth, dark skin and cold stare was way more than you could ask from any top model.
Ali Olukanmi, 27 years old, a year above Afolabi is an orphan who became homeless as a result of his father’s death.
Although he was paid a stipend for the shoot, the 60 seconds of fame and exposure was way above the money.
Modelling agencies contacted him and discussed contracts with him.
The designer was not left out. He also got visibility.
In his words; "the buzz has been crazy since I styled him. I have made an outfit for Bella Shmurda, made a shirt for Joeboy’s magazine cover and Tobi Bakre from BBN for an ad.”
His designs can be described as simple and structured, though he makes use of solid colours and bold prints to give a classic man vibe.
Will Afolabi become a leading voice in fashion? No one knows hopefully he uses his 60 seconds to create a lifetime of fame.
