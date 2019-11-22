Gele styles have evolved from just the step by step to a more creative style that would make you the center of attention at that Owambe.

Gele is a huge deal for every woman attending a traditional event. In today's party, the use of gele is more elegant and classy withe addition of embellishments and roses.

Although, some people think it’s too stressful to have a gele on; if you want to turn up at that party like a fashionista, your gele game has to be lit. If you have an Aso-Ebi party coming up soon, we have some gele samples that can inspire your look.

Have a look at them!