From Ankara, Woodin to Adire, African prints have been designed into several amazing outfits.

In 2019, we realized there are no limitations to the designs you can make with African print fabric. However, choosing the styles you'll like to rock can be a challenge especially when details are been noticed. You have nothing to worry about, we got you.

We have carefully selected statement-making we witnessed on the 'gram. From short gowns to floor length gown, here are amazing styles you can rock. Be rest assured you're going to be blown away.

Nancy Isime showed us what extra really means with this statement dress.

Want to flaunt your shape and a classy at your next party? Try this style.

Adire has climbed up the ladder and style blogger, Akin Faminu showed us how rock the African

Ariyiike Dimples came with the real sauce in this lovely print and style.

For ladies who have been longing to wear Adire, Lola Akinuli just showed you how to serve a boss chic look with the African print.

Do you know you can make your regular shirt and trouser with Woodin. Here's how to style the look.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal sits pretty as he slays in Ankara fabric and we're inspired.

Ever heard of Batik? Temi Otedola showed us how to slay the African print in style with her new collection with Orange Culture.