The LUFS is Africa’s First Street Wear themed show and it gives a platform to Street Wear and Emerging Fashion Designers to showcase their collections to Retailers,Buyers,Fashion Enthusiast,the Media,etc.

Lagos Urban Fashion Show 2019 recap

The Fashion show featured Runway Shows from DRIK,BUGHE URBAN, IAN ADONISS, STRAIGHT DROP, KPAKO WEARS,MC STEVE”69,HUGH WADE With Exhibitions, Masterclasses and Street Style.

The LUFS 2019 also featured a fashion collaboration between DRIK & LG AFRICA(as a fashion collection was produced which was inspired by the LG XBOOM Speakers) and also a fashion collection produced by ELL STUDIO for CARLO ROSSI.

The show was attended by Celebrities,Government Policy Makers,Fashion Editors, Press, Fashion Business owners,Buyers,Enthusiast, etc.

The LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW 2019 was Produced by ROUGH GEM ENTERTAINMENT with sponsorship from CARLO ROSSI,LG XBOOM,EWA COSMETICS & HAIR GENERAL.

For more Details;

Instagram: @lagosurbanfashionshow

Facebook: @lagosurbanfashionshow

Twitter: @LUFShow

www.lagosurbanfashionshow.com

+2348031542945

