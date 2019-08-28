For 8 years, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has sought to empower African fashion creatives by presenting them with an opportunity to be scouted, nurtured and awarded a grant to propel their business forward via the Fashion Focus Fund.

Fashion Focus Africa has encouraged designers to hone their talent and develop much needed business acumen, that’s crucial for building businesses that can attain commercial success in Africa and beyond. Programme participants are provided with some mentoring, business and creative workshops.

Alumni of the Fashion Focus Programme include Orange Culture, Meena, Gozel Green, Mo Agusto, Titi Bello and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. Past recipients of Fashion Focus Fund include: Emmy Kasbit - class of 2017/2018 and Cynthia Abila - class of 2018/2019. Both winners received a 5 Million Naira cash grant and business mentorship with Avivere.

Last year, for the first time, Fashion Focus accepted applications from fashion creatives across Africa, making the programme open to creatives beyond Nigeria. The 2018/2019 programme included finalists from Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda. These five designers will also be showing at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week runway in October.

“We understand the challenges that come with establishing a successful fashion business and making it competitive on a global scale. We are committed to providing the necessary tools needed to thrive to the individuals that pass through Fashion Focus Africa.” - commented Founder and Executive Director, Omoyemi Akerele.

Why should I Apply?

Eligibility to apply for the #LagosFW Fashion Focus Fund

Fellowship in Paris facilitated by Africa Fashion Fund

Business and Creative Skills Workshop

Business and Creative Mentoring

Opportunity to showcase at Lagos Fashion Week in 2020

Access to market opportunities

Application Criteria

Designers must have a minimum of 2 years working experience

Designers will be required to send moodboards and sketches of their work in addition to physical samples

Designers must have existing points of sale

Designers must be capable of developing and presenting a full collection

What’s the Application Deadline?

Friday 20th September 2019.

All applications received will be reviewed. Ten (10) shortlisted applicants will be invited to present their work to a selection panel at Lagos Fashion Week in 2020.

The 5 Finalists for the Fashion Focus Africa 2019/20 session will be announced and programme will commence December 2019/ January 2020.

Fashion Focus Africa is presented by Heineken Lagos Fashion Week in partnership with FetsWallet, Avivere and Sunlight.

To apply, visit the website.

www.lagosfashionweek.ng