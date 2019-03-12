Lagos Fashion Week unveils their London presentations holding April 2nd - 5th, 2019

Lagos Fashion Week, in continuing our mission to raise the profile of African designers at home and beyond, will be presenting targeted activities aimed to give designers exposure to industry stakeholders in the city of London.

The goal is to provide designers with access to new markets and simultaneously nurture partnerships internationally for future opportunities.

From the 2nd to the 5th of April, #LagosFW will host a series of events in London and Lagos, featuring a selection of African designers. Some of the participating brands, are beneficiaries of the International Trade Center’s SHETrades in Commonwealth program which aims to connect three million women to market by 2021.

BETWEEN US

BETWEEN US will represent the vibrant and dynamic facets of African design and community, with a focus on its diversity, from traditional handcraft and local production to cultural and political messaging through fashion. The pop-up recognises that each brand’s connection with Africa is proudly present yet fluid, unique, fresh and limitless.

For six weeks beginning on the 2nd of April, The Shop at Bluebird will welcome the versatile and effervescent spirits of Africa to its London flagship store; Carriage Hall with the first multi-brand pop-up since opening the Covent Garden space in May 2018. BETWEEN US honours over twenty unique designers, from womenswear and accessories to interiors and lifestyle, curated by the Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele and brand consultants Tammy Tinker Pudel and Katrina Macpherson, who are based out of Cape Town.

Claire Miles, the buying director of The Shop at Bluebird, says “BETWEEN US is the first collaborative installation of its kind, as well as the first that we are hosting in Carriage Hall. We cannot wait to introduce these special and unique designers exclusively to The Shop at Bluebird. African design is so interesting, it can be bold, eclectic, thought-provoking, serene - ultimately, it leaves a strong impression, all of which perfectly aligns with the brand values of The Shop at Bluebird. We are delighted to be able to showcase and support both new and established African talent.”

Participating brands include: AAKS | Anyango Mpinga | Aprelle Duany | Ardmore Design | Asha : Eleven | Chommies | Crystal Birch | Eki Orleans | Eclectic Chique | Galago | Iamsigo | Karu | Lisa Folawiyo | Lukhanyo Mdingi | Mami Wata | Maxhosa | Nina Bosch | Okapi | Orange Culture | Pop Caven | Studio 189 | Tilayo

Fashion Business Series

Fashion Business Series, a Lagos Fashion Week signature platform, which provides an avenue for industry thought leaders and collaborators to convene and exchange ideas, share information and educate an engaged audience will also be coming to London, continuing a global city tour that has included Accra, Nairobi and New York in 2018.

This edition, which will be held on April 2nd, 2019 will feature seasoned experts in their respective sectors who will contribute to conversations surrounding “Succeeding in Today’s Retail Market”. Speakers will provide insight on how fashion businesses can thrive considering the dynamics of today’s retail environment, exploring what components need to function effectively to ensure success.

New Season Presentation

On April 3rd 2019, Lagos Fashion Week will debut a live London showcase at The Shop at Bluebird, spotlighting a selection of African designers, who will present their new season collections exclusively in the UK to buyers, press and VIP customers. This approach allows invited guests to have a closer look at the pieces and interact with the designer and overall collection.

Participating designers for the new season presentations, as well as Fashion Business Series speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

On April 5th 2019, in Lagos Nigeria, the 2018 Fashion Focus Africa finalists will present their business and marketing strategic plan to a panel of judges for the opportunity to be the recipient of the Fashion Focus Fund in partnership with FETSWallet - a cash grant of NGN5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) and year long mentorship.

Lagos Fashion Week Presents: London is in partnership with Style House Files, The Shop at Bluebird and FETSWallet.