RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

Temi Iwalaiye

Lagos Fashion week is upon us.

Lagos fashion week returns
Lagos fashion week returns

The annual gathering of fashion designers and fashionistas in Lagos is back and better, we hope!

Read Also

This year’s fashion week will be taking place on October 26th - 29th. This was disclosed at an exclusive press conference at the Art Hotel, Lagos where fashion influencers and designers like Akin Faminu, This Thing called fashion, Saskay, Stephanie Coker, Nobel Igwe and Mai Atafo were in attendance.

Last year, we saw some exciting pieces from designers and displays from sponsors like Sunlight and Tecno, and we are hoping for more and better. Last year, there were offsite and onsite shows, we expect to see that again this year.

Head of PR, Ijeoma Balogun said this year's event is full of new and exciting ideas. She said that there will be a chance for young talented designers to showcase their work, a swap show where influencers will auction some items from their wardrobe, a workshop for small fashion business owners, a workshop on sustainability in fashion and an opportunity for designers to get their clothes in the hands of international retailers.

It promises to be an amazing time, and we can’t wait for it!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs

Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

'Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ every Friday, powered by Drinks.ng

'Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ every Friday, powered by Drinks.ng

Experience the new Flirt Vodka

Experience the new Flirt Vodka

Drinking alcohol is illegal in these countries

Drinking alcohol is illegal in these countries

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The sexiest Nigerian women [Instagram]

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

These are the best-dressed celebs [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Both on white pant suits [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Bella and Beauty on similar outfits

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram