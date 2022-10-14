Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

This year’s fashion week will be taking place on October 26th - 29th. This was disclosed at an exclusive press conference at the Art Hotel, Lagos where fashion influencers and designers like Akin Faminu, This Thing called fashion, Saskay, Stephanie Coker, Nobel Igwe and Mai Atafo were in attendance.

Last year, we saw some exciting pieces from designers and displays from sponsors like Sunlight and Tecno, and we are hoping for more and better. Last year, there were offsite and onsite shows, we expect to see that again this year.

Head of PR, Ijeoma Balogun said this year's event is full of new and exciting ideas. She said that there will be a chance for young talented designers to showcase their work, a swap show where influencers will auction some items from their wardrobe, a workshop for small fashion business owners, a workshop on sustainability in fashion and an opportunity for designers to get their clothes in the hands of international retailers.