Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

Temi Iwalaiye

Lagos will once again take centre stage in celebrating indigenous fashion from Africa and diaspora as Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition from 26th to 29th October 2023

Lagos Fashion Week returns in October
Lagos Fashion Week returns in October

Building upon its over a decade-long journey, Lagos Fashion Week champions the rich stories, creativity, and craftsmanship that have come to define African fashion.

READ: The best street style at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 will feature runway shows, presentations, and the Fashion Business Series, a conversation with key players from the Nigerian and Pan-African industries. Visual Makers Fellowship, a masterclass for videographers and filmmakers, Swap Shop, XRETAIL, LagosFW Showrooms, and fun after parties.

The event will also host Green Access, an annual talent discovery platform, will admit five Nigerian designers with a focus on designing from waste.

Winner of the 2022 Green Access grant
Winner of the 2022 Green Access grant

Green Access is a fashion accelerator programme that nurtures young designers and drives the recommitment biodegradability, longevity and recyclability as guiding principles for fashion design and production. Launched in 2018, Green Access has spotlighted fashion enterprises transforming their business models and embracing strategies towards a more environmentally and ethically conscious production.

Winner of 2022 Green Access grant
Winner of 2022 Green Access grant

Following the completion of the Green Access 2022 programme, The OR Foundation awarded a grant of 10,000 USD to two designers from the 2022 cohort, Themba Shezi (Heru Shezi, South Africa) and Lu Adesola (Lul’la House, Nigeria) to support the growth and development of their brands.

Fashion enthusiasts should anticipate the amazing events that await at Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

