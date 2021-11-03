RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

Temi Iwalaiye

Most ladies attended the LA Mode event in mesh and sequins.

They all wore uniformed attires [snapchat/berbiedoll]
They all wore uniformed attires [snapchat/berbiedoll]

On Friday, October 1, 2021, LA Mode had its Green October event and award presentation.

Majority of the attendees were former Big Brother housemates and some popular social media personalities.

The event looked like a wedding party where Aso-Ebi is selected and sold to the attendees.

In their defence, they had a colour code of white and green but, the lack of creativity was staggering and, the outfits looked like failed attempts to recreate some other look. It almost looks good but then it misses the mark.

They are undoubtedly gorgeous women, but this linear way of dressing is exhausting.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Celebrity after celebrity wore mesh fabrics and sequins. Most times, the bust region had cut-outs or sequins, and visible shorts or skirts underneath. Those shorts especially were a travesty.

www.instagram.com

Nigerian designers need to be more creative in their designs but from all indications, these celebrities love such designs and outfits.

For people anticipating red carpet looks, they end up being bored with the uniformity and lack of creativity.

One celebrity who brought a little creativity and saved our eyes from the horrors of mesh fabrics was Lily Afegbia. She was spotting a white dress with exaggerated sleeves made by Erica Moore Brand. .

www.instagram.com

Other celebrities like Jackie Bent, and Uriel used velvet instead of mesh. Nengi opted for silk, and they looked better than most attendees.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Ultimately, designers and celebrities need to take a break from mesh fabric and nude underlay and try their hands on other types of fabrics and designs.

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

