LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

Majority of the attendees were former Big Brother housemates and some popular social media personalities.

The event looked like a wedding party where Aso-Ebi is selected and sold to the attendees.

In their defence, they had a colour code of white and green but, the lack of creativity was staggering and, the outfits looked like failed attempts to recreate some other look. It almost looks good but then it misses the mark.

They are undoubtedly gorgeous women, but this linear way of dressing is exhausting.

Celebrity after celebrity wore mesh fabrics and sequins. Most times, the bust region had cut-outs or sequins, and visible shorts or skirts underneath. Those shorts especially were a travesty.

Nigerian designers need to be more creative in their designs but from all indications, these celebrities love such designs and outfits.

For people anticipating red carpet looks, they end up being bored with the uniformity and lack of creativity.

One celebrity who brought a little creativity and saved our eyes from the horrors of mesh fabrics was Lily Afegbia. She was spotting a white dress with exaggerated sleeves made by Erica Moore Brand. .

Other celebrities like Jackie Bent, and Uriel used velvet instead of mesh. Nengi opted for silk, and they looked better than most attendees.