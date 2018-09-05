Pulse.ng logo
Kunle Afolayan's new line Kunle's Kembe to make its debut at AFWN

Kunle's Kembe Kunle Afolayan to debut his new clothing line for the first time on the AFWN runway

The Nollywood filmmaker is set to showcase his new Yoruba inspired clothing line at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 for the first time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Qed)

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 welcomes Kunle Afolayan to debut his new fashion line on the runway in September.

Among this year's designers is award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. This will be the first time Kunle Afolayan will be showing the line, "Kunle's Kembe" on a fashion runway. The clothing line showcases an array of beautiful unisex, African print baggy styled pants inspired by the Kembe – baggy trousers popular among the Yorubas. The Kembe is already popular among celebrities like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Baba, Desmond Elliot, Faithia Balogun, Singer Simi and BBN’s Tobi Bakre.

Kunle who has always been a man to promote culture and tradition started Kembe as a way of showcasing a modern way of wearing Traditional pants despite the advancement of the world. "Kunle's Kembe" is under the parent company- Ire Clothing.

The filmmaker says:

“It is one of the things about our heritage that has captured the pop culture. The motive is trado-modern, and I am glad to be promoting it. This attire is one of the products that I intend to also use to promote Lagos. It is one of the souvenirs that tourists will have to take away from here subsequently. And I must add that all fabrics are locally sourced and so are the hands used in piecing them together. It is hundred percent Nigerian”.

About Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan is from one of the most prominent families in the film industry. He is a brilliant young actor turned producer born in 1974, Kwara State. Kunle Afolayan is the son of the famous film director Ade Love. After enrolling in courses at New York Film Academy, his career in the Nigerian film industry took off. He has produced and directed many award-winning and high-grossing films such as “The Figurine: Araromire”, "The CEO", "October 1", etc. He is married with three children.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

