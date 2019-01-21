Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize has been hailed as the future of design. The young creative director stuns with inspired designs at Paris Menswear Fashion Week AW19 presentation.

Lagos-born Kenneth Ize began his eponymous label in 2013 and in 6 years has successfully interpreted the diverse African culture through his innovative designs. Kenneth Ize is one of the most exciting and dynamic designers we have in Nigeria at the moment.

His latest turn at Paris fashion Week was met with applause as he revealed some incredibly-crafted pieces including a yellow checked jacket with fringing.

With fans including Naomi Campbell, Reni Folawiyo and Iman Hammam, Kenneth has been catapulted into the global fashion industry with his adept use of colourful aso-oke and marbled adire.

Talking about his work with Nataal media, Ize said, “I’m inspired by people, by love, love is the strongest word that keeps me pushing. If you love yourself, you should be able to love others.

And if I can love the people I make clothes for, then it will be something unique. My style is about asking questions and listening to people’s stories. It’s about my friends, our travels together, challenging myself and being open.”

The collection titled 'Aso Odun' and showed at their Paris showroom. About the collection, Kenneth writes:

It is that time every year that makes itself heard in the anticipation of those who can forget themselves, those who have ghosts of people and ghosts of places buzzing inside their heads.

Those faces of gentle creatures, faces which don’t know how to tell stories and yet shimmer with the smooth skin of every word of every untold story and every story that gets told over and over again on such occasions.

Those who are part of that swaying crowd, a crowd in trance arm in arm between a barrage of stores, clothing racks, hidden presents, hidden preparations, hidden suspense and hidden expectations.

Their voices, this expression and that demand, their love and melancholy, their joy and their same ability to forget, to give themselves over to disco lights, neon lights, gentle candle lights or the rich stories of past, present and made up lives lit up on the tv screen or under the silver screen projection light, even those surprises revealed by an automated closet light

Those whose anticipation grows the same every year, and every time the same time. those who are marvellous in their particular ways of embracing the ordinary who know that what makes the ordinary is its particular way of being marvellous to those particular moments.

Speaking to Nataal, Kenneth shared his vision for the brand, he said, “To be honest, I want to be the brand coming out of Africa that’s on everybody’s doorstep. It’s not just about me, or my name, it’s bigger than that.

It’s a tough job that feeds families, that supports women making these beautiful things, so I want to see success in my work because it’s all coming from the heart.”