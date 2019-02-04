She's the supermodel of the Jenner/ Kardashian clan and Kendall Jenner lands yet another cover with coveted Vogue Italia.

The 23 yr old model looked sensational on the cover with her hair in black curls, bold blue eye shadow, a floral gown and a signature seductive pose.

Kendall Jenner showed off why she was voted one of the highest paid supermodels in the world and why she's of the most coveted young models in the fashion industry as she stripped off for a very sexy editorial.

In a newly unveiled spread for Vogue Italia, the stunning model is pictured completely naked except for a pair yellow rubber gloves, nude pantyhose and white stilettos. Kendall looks over her should seductively as she stares directly into the camera.

The second youngest of the infamous Kardashian/Jenner family shows off her petite, toned physique and as she stands in a doorway with a defiant hand on the frame.

Her dark locks were styled in a retro up-do and she wears a full face of bold makeup and little else.

The photos, taken by highly-respected fashion photographer Mert Alas , of fashion duo Mert and Marcus fame were revealed on Instagram over the weekend and sent fans of the model into a tizzy.

Kendall, who has faced lots of criticism over the span of her career, has shown no sign of slowing down despite the backlash. With numerous Vogue covers under her belt and brand campaigns including a new one with Stuart Weitzman, Kendall is concentrating on securing the bag.