news

She's one of the most sought after models of our generation and it's easy to see why in this stunning dress. Look how Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer Julian Macdonald dress at fashion awards.

Kendall Jenner has maintained her supermodel status when she attended the star-studded Fashion Awards 2018 presented by Swarovski last night in a sensational sheer gold-beaded dress.

The model bared it all under her glamorous gown and showed off her bare breasts and bottom in the controversial dress as she arrived at the historic Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Dressed to impress, Kendall's dress had a daring thigh-high split to highlight her enviably slender pins for her night out in London. The model left nothing to the imagination as she teamed the daring item of clothing with a pair of minuscule nude thong knickers and signature perspex heels.

Letting the statement gown do all the talking, Kendall left her accessories minimal as she added just a simple pair of gold hooped earrings to complete her red-carpet look.

The sheer floor-length gown was by Julien Macdonald and hailed from the designer’s SS19 collection. The dress was adorned with gold sequins that shimmered under the lights and the thigh-high slit added a touch of glamour. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her raven hair in a sleek swept back bun, and complimented it with a smoky eye and a nude lip.

Kendall was joined by some fashion legends including Cindy Crawford, Yasmin Le Bon and the glowing Duchess of Sessex, Meghan Markle. The event was held in association with The British Fashion Council (BFC), The Fashion Awards and celebrates individuals and businesses that have made a significant contribution to the fashion industry over the last year.