African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows.

‘Adire’, which is also known as tie and dye is popular in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. Most people wear it to traditional events or weddings.

Today, ‘Adire’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a fashion trend and many of your favourite celebrities are rocking it effortlessly.

We spotted an amazing design on Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw at the Netflix Nigeria event. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

The upper part of the outfit had a different print from the lower part. She mixed the fabric with a red fabric that matched her stilettos and belt.

Kate added the African spice by accessorizing her look with a bead necklace. She paired the look with a stylishly tied gele that made her look elegant.

‘Adire’ has never looked so good the way it did on Kate and we’re here for more.