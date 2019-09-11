JOWY'S Fashion Brunch - Success Series

The Success-Series Edition of the quarterly fashion event JOWYS FASHION BRUNCH(JFB), was a Huge success and we say a big thank you to everyone who attended. The event which recently held at the AyoVanElmar fashion café in Lagos on the 29th of August 2019, was beautifully decorated by W.E.Dng.

Just when we thought we have had the most impactful editions, the success series proved us wrong.

At every edition of JFB we focus on an aspect of the business of fashion, but on this edition, we combined all the past headliners who are key players in their fields of business, on panels.

After weeks of preparation, Thursday was finally here! AyoVanElmar Fashion café was set and open to receive guests, who had started to arrive from about 10am for our event. Nescafe was on standby with their coconut ice mix being sampled and the excitement in the air couldn’t be ignored. Clearly, everyone was set for a memorable morning.

We had 2 Panel sessions moderated by Lydia Sobogun, CEO Gbagyichild entertainment before our panelist, which include: Halima Duro Wade, Ecommerce manager at DHLAfrica/ Tosin Olaseinde, CEO Money Africa/ Jane Egerton, Founder Women Career/ Yetunde Ogunnubi, Founder YDAGENCY/ Yemisi Alabi, Rep Digivate360/ Kola Oshalusi, Lead Photographer Insigna Media/ Obije Oru, Creative Head BYGE NG /and Bukky Bosude, Legal Practitioner. They shared highly insightful tips and gave major points for fashion business owners. The sessions were highly engaging and at the end, our audience had lots of questions to ask.

Exhibitions by Federal Nigeria Society for the blind, raffle draws with gifts from Trippy Socks, 0604 naturals and music performance by Ex-Big brother housemate Debbie Rise. CEO Trippy Socks’s, dj session left bodies swaying and legs moving, a perfect relaxation avenue for everyone after the highly impactful, panel sessions.

We loved that old relationships were solidified, and new ones built as our guests networked over drinks from Cintron, Salubrity drinks, and Smoothies by our Host AyoVanElmar. Every moment of the brunch was captured by our media partners who covered the event, took Photos and granted interviews. Rave reviews are still filtering in, and various guests excitedly sharing how they look forward to the next edition.

Bigger and better plans for the next edition are already underway and we can’t wait to share with you. Till then our sincere thanks stay conquering ‘Fashionably’!

