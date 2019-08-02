The Success Series will unite all its active Partners, Sponsors and Collaborators on a panel, before an audience of participants in the fashion industry. It presents an opportunity to engage in dynamic discussions on the growth and challenges of their businesses, in relation to the themes covered in previous Brunch events. Panelists and participants alike will benefit from the exchange of ideas and synergies between the business and creativity of fashion. The goal is to further encourage synergy between both sectors.

The highly interactive panel sessions will cover a wide range of topics and feature key players from business sectors. There will be 2 interactive sessions:

1) Branding, Social Media and Legal session will include Miss Yetunde Ogunnubi, (CEO YD Agency), Miss Yemisi Alabi (Rep Facebook), Mrs Bukola Bosude (Ministry of Justice) amongst others.

2) Logistics, Money Management, Customer Service Relations Session will include: Mr John rep DHL, Tosin, CEO Money Africa, and Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen amongst others.

Professionals from various business sectors as well as fashion entrepreneurs across the entire value chain of the fashion industry will be in attendance. There will also be networking opportunities and fun activities such as raffle draws, beauty tips and product sampling.

Jowy’s Fashion Consulting is a versatile styling company based in Lagos, Nigeria operating globally, and we are passionate about improving productivity in the various arms of the fashion industry, whether design, styling, modelling, photography, media etc.

At Jowy’s fashion Brunch, we seek to improve brand value and broad-spectrum productivity in the fashion industry through our quarterly brunches featuring key players from various business sectors as well as practitioners from the entire value chain of the fashion industry.

Participants at the fashion brunch are expected to connect, interact and learn more about strategies to grow their business in a fun and exciting environment.

Lagos: Ayo Van Elmar Fashion Café, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Date: 29th August 2018 Time: 10am prompt Curator: Joan Gbefwi Host: AyoVanElmar Fashion Cafe

