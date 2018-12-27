Party Girl- Heading out for a night on the town or to fancy party this year? New Year's Eve is the perfect excuse to pull out that knock-out dress that you've always wanted to wear but never felt you had an appropriate occasion. This is THE occasion. Put it on and shine bright like a diamond.

Keep it Casual- Starting your New Years's Eve celebrations during the day? A cute co-ord set is the way to go. You won't look overdressed during the day and you won't look under-dressed if your celebrations carry on into the evening.

Easy-breezy- Get rid of the tight tops, bodycon dresses and bodysuits in favour of something looser and more comfortable. A maxi dress dress or slinky slip are chic styles that you can comfortably wear for hours. If your night is going to be a long one, there's nothing worse than having to pull up a strapless top or pull down a tight skirt that is riding up every few minutes. Pick something easy-to-wear and have a hassle-free evening.

Super- sexy- New Year's Eve is a night where you can truly go all out. If you've got a sexy little black dress that is perhaps a bit too racy for a regular evening out, why not wear it at your New Year's event? Turn up the sex appeal with figure-hugging styles, high slits and plunging necklines. Top it all off with a smoky eye and simple black heels. You're good to go and get the night going in style.

For more NYE outfit inspo, Jennie Jenkins video is packed full of great outfit ideas to make sure that all eyes are on you this NYE.

