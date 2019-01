This episode of Ndani TV's 'Fashion Insider' features a giant in Nigeria's burgeoning fashion retail space, the owner of Maju, Motunrayo Umaru.

Fashion Insider host Jemima Osunde sits with Motunrayo Umaru, an entrepreneur and founder of clothing label Maju which has been credited with transforming fast fashion in Nigeria.

The two discuss what it's like to be an entrepreneur in Nigeria, the challenges and the triumphs as well as business sustainability.

