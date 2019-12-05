It's Jackie Appiah's birthday and we can't help but acknowledge her fashion sense which has proven to be chic and classy.

Over the years, she has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on the red carpet or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Jackie steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

To celebrate the birthday of the award-winning actress, we'll be showing some of the looks that got us stuck on her Instagram page. Here are some of the fashionable looks from Jackie Appiah.\

1. Brown skin girl! Jackie Appiah looks radiant as she rocks a black sheer gown with an underlying African print fabric. She completed the look with a red mini purse.

2. She doesn't just kill it on the red carpet, but she does the same with her outfits. The denim on denim trend hasn't looked so good the way it did on Jackie.

3. You can never go wrong in black and Jackie's black ensemble is not any different. Her tulle skirt sits pretty on her waist as she sealed the look with a golden Channel bag. We totally love this look.

4. Going into the Christmas season, Jackie's look puts us in the festive mood. Her green ensemble was properly fitted with the mini red purse.

5. She serves tropical vibes with her sky blue mini dress that git us stuck on her page. Spot the channel bag.

6. Ruffles has never looked so good! We love the elegance the wrap brought to the absolute look. Slay baby!

7. Jackie also got her Aso-Ebi game on lock. We love the flair added to the gown with a nicely tied gele to compliment the look.