In honour of International Women's day, Fashion designer, Leah Victoriah, recreated the Chimamanda Adichie and Lupita Nyong'o look, which they wore to a private dinner recently.

Designed by Nigerian designer Imad Eduso, Chimamanda and Lupita rocked the looks at a dinner hosted by the author recently.

These two young queens looked gorgeous in these outfits and we can't get enough of it. See more pictures of these beauties below:

Young queens recreate Chimamanda and Lupita looks [Instagram: chimamanda_adichie]

