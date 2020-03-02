The thought of getting out of your bed on Monday morning can be heart-wrenching but rocking an amazing outfit to that meeting can bring a whole lot of relief to you.

That relief comes to you when you know the exact outfit to pull off. The good news is we have you covered.

In our quest to help you upgrade your work style, we spotted an amazing piece that would definitely help you make a fashion statement at work. This look was seen on Ini Edo, who is known to look good in any style she chooses to rock.

This time, she chose to step out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. The all-white ensemble suit had a splash of coloured flowers to match her shoes.

This is no regular suit as the tips are curved and the slits were added to the suit. The ankle-length pants were designed to fit a normal work style as it was paired with a corset.

Ini rocked the suit with colourful stilettos and a mint green mini bag that brought life to the look. Her subtle makeup is just right for a work style, you can’t do too much to the office.

Her laid back hairstyle gave the outfit the right attention it deserves. You can never go wrong when you rock this look to your office.