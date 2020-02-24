With the level of heat out there, it’s advisable to rock bright coloured clothes so you can manage the heat to an extent.

It’s no news that Ini Edo looks good in almost everything she wears. The seasoned Nollywood actress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

Ini has a way of making head turns when she steps out and she did that with this yellow dress. The double-breasted mini gown is all shades of beautiful.

The top of the dress was a see-through which is seasonal and stylish. She paired the gown with a green bag and stilettos that were strapped to her calves.

Her wavy hair and soft makeup was the perfect combination as it didn’t take the attention away from the dress. This is one stylish outfit you should definitely rock in this hot weather.