In terms of class and 'rich auntie vibes', Tiffany Amber's most recent collection is the epitome

Seated in the lush area of Gerrard road Ikoyi, a street drenched with generational wealth and class is Tiffany Amber Gardens,- A spa, cafe and boutique.

Pulse Nigeria

Tiffany Amber Gardens is one of the longest-lasting fashion houses in Nigeria, it’s been in existence for over 24 years and was founded by Folake Coker.

For its latest collection, Tiffany Amber sticks to what it is known for, making clothes for the elegant, wealthy woman or as we Gen Zs say, Rich Aunties. With flowing bubus, rich kaftan and well-embroidered jackets, the collection tells the story of an accomplished woman.

Pulse Nigeria

No wonder the fashion house is beloved by actress Genevieve Nnaji, she wore Tiffany Amber for her first public appearance after not being seen in public for months. Joke Silva and world-famous writer and activist Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie also wear a lot of Tiffany Amber's outfits.

For their latest collection, Tiffany Amber stuck with adire prints, silk, linen and organza. But it wasn’t all classy and elegant, they were some bow-tied mini-gowns for the young, vibrant partygoer.

Guests included foremost designers like Mai Atafo, Andrea Iyama and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. It was truly beautiful to see solidarity amongst Nigerian designers. Celebrities like Chioma Good Hair and Adunni Ade were also in attendance.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the great thing about this event was how well put together it was. Guests were serenaded with food and drinks and the piano played. Then, they were ushered to the runway where they sat and waited until one after the other elegant models strutted looking fabulous. There were also plus-sized models and that was beautiful to see.