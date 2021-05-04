RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

In Heineken’s words rerock, reuse and recycle: The HLFW is back

The Heineken premium lager has continued to display its unwavering support for the fashion scene in Nigeria.

In partnership with Lagos Fashion Week, the coolest afterparty was held to herald the Woven Threads II.

In alignment with sustainable fashion focused on re-rocking, reusing, and recycling, Heineken had the whole venue decorated with recyclable items. Interestingly enough, even the photo booth had a dress made out of plastic cups, yes, you heard that right, plastic cups!

There’s no denying that the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is at the forefront of bringing sustainable fashion to Nigeria. Yemi Wumi who was the winner of the Heineken Design Contest focused on sustainability-themed design had her works on display at the event.

Heineken had a unique mix of sustainable fashion, great food and cold beer for the attendees, giving young designers and fashionistas a platform to showcase their untamed creativity.

The Heineken brand still remains the chairman brand for everything fashion in Nigeria.

