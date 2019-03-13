I.N Official has revealed its latest AW19 collection called 'New World Order' and Diggy Simmons is already wearing it.

The brand began in 2015 and this latest collection is their 8th and their most memorable yet. Locally designed and produced, the whole line is proudly Nigerian in every sense.

The AW19 pieces were designed by stylist and designer Ugo Mozie in collaboration with the creative director of I.N Official himself, Ifeanyi Nwune. Ifeanyi, who is longtime stylist of music star Runtown is responsible for the 'Soundgod's' cool, urban looks.

The clothes from Ifeanyi's own label were first unveiled over the Christmas holidays at a private collection viewing. In collaboration with Ugo Mozie's charity, WANA (We Are New Africa), the collection which is the brainchild of both style connoisseurs is a refreshing approach to wearable, luxe, unisex style.

Rapper and actor, Diggy Simmons of Run's House fame is already a fan of the collection posing for a few shots in the pieces. Diggy, who spent his holidays, tracing his roots in Ghana has fully embraced African culture and of course, the style.

In a photoshoot by Juan Veloz, Diggy can be seen wearing pieces from the collection including the Safari set and a burgundy collared shirt.

If you needed a sign that this was the coolest collection this year, this is it.