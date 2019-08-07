For the cover, the woman with a voice of gold stares deeply into the camera, her signature dreadlocks pulled back, wearing a striking yellow dress with neck detailing and orange drop-down earrings.

About the stunning cover, Schick magazine writes:

"A unique voice that needs no introduction, we reveal Nigerian international soul sensation @AsaOfficial as our new Cover Star for “Our Summer Issue” The Parisian-born singer talks about her new upcoming album, Lucid, her career journey, dating under the international spotlight and everything else in between on set at Castle Lavender Farm, Kent."

The Nigerian-French recording artist and singer-songwriter, Asa was born as Bukola Elemide in Paris. She was raised in a small town near Lagos, Nigeria with her three brothers.

Best known for her songs, "Dead Again", "Eyo", "Satan Be Gone", "The One That Never Comes" and "Moving On", Asa is one of the foremost Nigerian talents in the world and has amassed a global following and sld hundreds of thousands of albums till date.

Check out the amazing cover below!

Credits

Photography: @SeyeIsikalu

Creative Direction & Styling: @TitiAdesa

Hair: @JanetNwose

Makeup: @Violetz_MUA

Location: @TheHopShop_Kent