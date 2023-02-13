ADVERTISEMENT
How your favourite celebrities showed up at a movie premiere in pyjamas

Temi Iwalaiye

For Mo Abudu’s, A Sunday Affair premiere, celebrities attended in lush silk pyjamas.

The best dressed celebs at A Sunday Affair premiere
The best dressed celebs at A Sunday Affair premiere

As far as movie premiere themes go, showing up in pyjamas has been one of the most interesting themes.

Sharon looked like she was waiting for her lover in a lush lace skirt, corset and silk robe. This is certainly an outfit you can surprise your lover with.

Lily also looked her best in multicolored silk pants and an orange pyjama shirt. It’s a cross between a two-piece and a pyjama, plus what a pyjama is not a two-piece.

Ini was peachy in these peach silk pyjamas and pink Loius Vuitton shoes. She looks so soft and feminine, loved it.

Richard looked like the rich daddy that he is in a lush house coat by Deji and Kola and sequinned Gucci shoes.

Alex was giving billionaire vibes in this black silk pyjamas and a red house coat. He even paired it with a walking stick, talk about nailing a theme.

Toyin looked fantastic. White is such a beautiful colour and it looked great on her, especially loved the hat too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

