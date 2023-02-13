How your favourite celebrities showed up at a movie premiere in pyjamas

Sharon Ooja

Sharon looked like she was waiting for her lover in a lush lace skirt, corset and silk robe. This is certainly an outfit you can surprise your lover with.

Lily Afe

Lily also looked her best in multicolored silk pants and an orange pyjama shirt. It’s a cross between a two-piece and a pyjama, plus what a pyjama is not a two-piece.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini was peachy in these peach silk pyjamas and pink Loius Vuitton shoes. She looks so soft and feminine, loved it.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard looked like the rich daddy that he is in a lush house coat by Deji and Kola and sequinned Gucci shoes.

Alex Ekubo

Alex was giving billionaire vibes in this black silk pyjamas and a red house coat. He even paired it with a walking stick, talk about nailing a theme.

Toyin Abraham