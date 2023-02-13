As far as movie premiere themes go, showing up in pyjamas has been one of the most interesting themes.
How your favourite celebrities showed up at a movie premiere in pyjamas
For Mo Abudu’s, A Sunday Affair premiere, celebrities attended in lush silk pyjamas.
Recommended articles
Sharon Ooja
Sharon looked like she was waiting for her lover in a lush lace skirt, corset and silk robe. This is certainly an outfit you can surprise your lover with.
Lily Afe
Lily also looked her best in multicolored silk pants and an orange pyjama shirt. It’s a cross between a two-piece and a pyjama, plus what a pyjama is not a two-piece.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini was peachy in these peach silk pyjamas and pink Loius Vuitton shoes. She looks so soft and feminine, loved it.
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Richard looked like the rich daddy that he is in a lush house coat by Deji and Kola and sequinned Gucci shoes.
Alex Ekubo
Alex was giving billionaire vibes in this black silk pyjamas and a red house coat. He even paired it with a walking stick, talk about nailing a theme.
Toyin Abraham
Toyin looked fantastic. White is such a beautiful colour and it looked great on her, especially loved the hat too.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng