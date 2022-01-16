RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to style your leather jackets this season

Authors:

Olopade Adunola

It’s a new year and if you’re looking to change you style into something, edgy, fun and even a little bit of street-wear, then you absolutely have to add a premium leather jacket to your wardrobe.

The number one clothing item that can make you look super cool even on a groceries run!

Recommended articles

And we are bringing to you four different ways to combine it and give you the “super cool” look you’re going for.

-Black graphic tee, smart jeans and leatherjacket, this look is simple but really classy, it takes the normal everyday jean look and gives it a little bit of extra, if you want it pop more, you can change your tee/round neck into another color like green or blue to match your jeans. For accessory, pair with a simple necklace, and a nice tote bag. This look is unisex so both genders can rock it.

-Turtleneck, trousers and leather jacket, if you like wearing leather jackets and you’ve been looking for ways to make it more fashionable, then just pair with your nice black leather jacket, a pair of fresh trousers, sneakers or loafers for shoes,

This outfit would be more suitable if you are wearing a colorful turtleneck like sky blue for any other color, this look is also unisex, so both genders can rock it.

-Cute top, a short skirt and, leather jacket, this look is best suited for parties, hangout with friends or even a lunch date, just pair your cute top of any choice with your skirt, put on your brown or black leather jacket and you’re good to go. Best paired with strappy high heels and a cute shoulder bag.

- Mini body gown, boots and leather jacket: sis! If you’ve been looking for how to wear mini gowns differently then, this it.

Put on your gown , match with leather jacket , this look would come out really nice if you have a colored leather jacket, pair with your ankle length boots, a shoulder bag and you’re ready to go.

This look is suitable for occasions like hangouts, gatherings, or a date.

Don’t be afraid to switch up your wardrobe and try more looks!

Authors:

Olopade Adunola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to go on a date by yourself

How to go on a date by yourself

How to style your leather jackets this season

How to style your leather jackets this season

Easy condensed milk recipe

Easy condensed milk recipe

Identity politics has become such a big deal.. but is it a good thing?

Identity politics has become such a big deal.. but is it a good thing?

Dealing with menstrual cramps

Dealing with menstrual cramps

Games ideas for your games night

Games ideas for your games night

5 signs your child may be an introvert

5 signs your child may be an introvert

5 relationship goals to set in 2022

5 relationship goals to set in 2022

Before you accept a job offer watch out for these 7 red flags

Before you accept a job offer watch out for these 7 red flags