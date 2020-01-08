It's no news that mini dresses look so amazing on every woman and one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to.

Hot mini dresses do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. Mini dresses have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion.

When you rock a mini dress, your lovely legs flaunt themselves and you get everyone's attention in a flash. Since we'll like you to take more risk in 2020 when it comes to fashion, mini dresses are one of the ways to achieve that.

Here are 5 mini-dresses you should be rocking in 2020.

1. Glittering in a shimmering mini dress is a good way to get attention at your next party. Sparkle with style just like Mercy Eke.

2. The see-through mini dress is an outfit you can rock to your next party. It shows off your lovely legs and give you that chic look.

3. Need a statement dress? Try this. This lovely dress on Sharon Ooja would give you that sophisticated look.

4. Lady in red! This bodycon latex dress on Tacha will give you that sass you need to stand out at your next party.

5. Toke Makinwa gave us the baby girl vibes in this sexy latex outfit. This outfit is all you need to steal everyone's attention at that party.