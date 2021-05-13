How-Tos: Making traditional Chapman at home
How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier. On this episode, we are teaching you how to make Chapman at home.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Nigerians love Chapman. They is usually a Chapman flavoured drink made by most Nigerian beverage companies.
It is also a delicious drink for those who are not into strong alcoholic drinks.
Ingredients
- Sprite
- Fanta
- Orange juice
- Lime juice
- A dash of angostura bitters
- A dash of grenadine juice
- Diced cucumber
- Ice
How to make Chapman
Fill a bowl with ice
Mix sprite, Fanta, orange juice in a big bowl
Add Grenadine juice
Add a dash of angostura bitters
Put in the diced cucumber
Add lime juice
Chapman is ready
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng