How-Tos: Making traditional Chapman at home

Temi Iwalaiye

How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier. On this episode, we are teaching you how to make Chapman at home.

Nigerians love chapman!
Nigerians love chapman!

There is the traditional Chapman and the Nigerian Chapman. The ingredients for both are similar but not the same.

Chapman is a relaxing drink {shoprite}
Chapman is a relaxing drink {shoprite}

Nigerians love Chapman. They is usually a Chapman flavoured drink made by most Nigerian beverage companies.

It is also a delicious drink for those who are not into strong alcoholic drinks.

  1. Sprite
  2. Fanta
  3. Orange juice
  4. Lime juice
  5. A dash of angostura bitters
  6. A dash of grenadine juice
  7. Diced cucumber
  8. Ice

Fill a bowl with ice

Mix sprite, Fanta, orange juice in a big bowl

Add Grenadine juice

Add a dash of angostura bitters

Put in the diced cucumber

Add lime juice

Chapman is ready

Temi Iwalaiye

