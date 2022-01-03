How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

The feeling when you open the package, bring out what you ordered and wear it is unmatched.

Two things might happen, you either love what you bought or you hate it because it looks nothing like what you saw online.

1. Know your cloth size

If it means visiting the next door tailor to measure your cloth size, so you can use the size chart appropriately then you must do so.

2. Only use reputable vendors

The fact that you saw an attractive dress on your timeline does not mean that you have to buy it.

Sending money to a random online vendor will never make sense because most times, they have no return policy and if the goods are below par.

Additionally, it might take forever to get what you ordered delivered.

Buy from a vendor and sites that are reputable are popular.

3. Look for reviews

Some online shopping sites have reviews and even pictures of people using the products, so that gives you a general idea of what to expect.

4. Accept that you need to do some fittings

There is no one body shape for everyone and most of these clothes have a very generic fit. So, if you have to adjust it here and there to suit your body type then that’s okay too.

5. Accept that appearance will not always mirror reality

Understand your body and what fits you and do not try to buy clothes solely from how it looks on the model.

The chance that you will look exactly like the model you saw on Instagram is slim.