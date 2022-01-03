RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

You might get a different thing from what you ordered if you shop online
Nothing beats sitting in the luxury of your home, scrolling through social media, tapping add to cart and waiting patiently for your package to arrive.

The feeling when you open the package, bring out what you ordered and wear it is unmatched.

Two things might happen, you either love what you bought or you hate it because it looks nothing like what you saw online.

If it means visiting the next door tailor to measure your cloth size, so you can use the size chart appropriately then you must do so.

The fact that you saw an attractive dress on your timeline does not mean that you have to buy it.

Sending money to a random online vendor will never make sense because most times, they have no return policy and if the goods are below par.

Additionally, it might take forever to get what you ordered delivered.

Buy from a vendor and sites that are reputable are popular.

Some online shopping sites have reviews and even pictures of people using the products, so that gives you a general idea of what to expect.

There is no one body shape for everyone and most of these clothes have a very generic fit. So, if you have to adjust it here and there to suit your body type then that’s okay too.

Understand your body and what fits you and do not try to buy clothes solely from how it looks on the model.

The chance that you will look exactly like the model you saw on Instagram is slim.

First, you are not the model and you do not have her body; secondly, the outfit may have been specially made for her.

