One of the most anticipated movies this year is Black Panther II, following the passing of the lead, Chadwick Boseman. The world premiere took place in Los Angeles.
How stars showed up for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever World Premiere
For the world premiere, celebrities pulled up in beautiful attires, and some attempted to honour him.
Letitia Wright
Letitia wore a black suit that resembled the one Chadwick wore for the premiere. She even struck a similar pose.
Lupita Nyongo
Lupita stunned in a white gown with a braided centre, especially love how her hair was decorated with cowries.
Rihanna
Rihanna wore a chaotic Rick Owen outfit. The hair was not well made.
Angela Bassett
Angela was colourful and bright in a purple-flared gown by Moschino.
Danai Gurira
Danai was flamboyant in a ruffled gown by Robert Wun.
Micheal B Jordan
Michael B Jordan looked absolutely stunning in oversized yellow pants, a white single and a jacket. It was a very modern twist on 2000s oversized suits.
Marsai Martin
Marsai looked young and absolutely gorgeous. The hairstyling and jewellery were it for us.
