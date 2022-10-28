RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How stars showed up for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever World Premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

For the world premiere, celebrities pulled up in beautiful attires, and some attempted to honour him.

Some looks at the premiere
One of the most anticipated movies this year is Black Panther II, following the passing of the lead, Chadwick Boseman. The world premiere took place in Los Angeles.

Letitia wore a black suit that resembled the one Chadwick wore for the premiere. She even struck a similar pose.

Lupita stunned in a white gown with a braided centre, especially love how her hair was decorated with cowries.

Rihanna wore a chaotic Rick Owen outfit. The hair was not well made.

Angela was colourful and bright in a purple-flared gown by Moschino.

Danai was flamboyant in a ruffled gown by Robert Wun.

Michael B Jordan looked absolutely stunning in oversized yellow pants, a white single and a jacket. It was a very modern twist on 2000s oversized suits.

Marsai looked young and absolutely gorgeous. The hairstyling and jewellery were it for us.

