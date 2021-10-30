RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Home of Urban Streetwear, Rooomxix launches stores in Warri and Benin city

You can visit the Rooomxix Store at Warri: Shop 56, Delta Mall, Eferun, Sapele road and Benin store at 42 Country Road, Sisa Memorial Mall, Falanu Junction.

After announcing its ambassadors earlier in the year, the urban streetwear brand extended its operation to the South-South region of Nigeria; Warri and Benin City, and also launched its online shop.

The new stores are essential for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around trends and confidently express themselves through fashion in those localities.

“We are thrilled to open both stores in Warri and Benin City and establishing our presence there is both exciting and humbling.”

Gbenga Adeyefa, CEO of Rooomxix.

The stores embody Rooomxix’s upscale, timeless luxury shopping experience. Every shirt, accessories, footwear is a translation of the creative ideas of the designers we are carrying. We are drawing from the beauty of street style fashion from everywhere in the country and in the world and we could not be more proud that our operations have commenced in the South-South.”

Fortune Spurgeon, Creative Director of Roomxix.

The new boutique will represent all that the client is made of and all the client needs. Our clients want awesome street style gab, they want amazing experiences, and a variety of streetwear brands to choose from.

These options are not far out of reach anymore. The boutique also showcases a variety of sought- after streetwear collections. These includes; yeezy, Adidas, essentials and lots more.

You can visit the Rooomxix Store at Warri: Shop 56, Delta Mall, Eferun, Sapele road (+2349128099749) and Rooomxix Store (Benin) : 42 Country Road, Sisa Memorial Mall, Falanu Junction, Benin City, Edo State. (+2349124190967).

