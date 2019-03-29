Naomi Campbell had a taste of the Arabian Nights as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia prize awards with fellow models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart in Qatar.

Naomi ensured she made her mark on the celebrity-filled event and wore a statement couture SS19 Valentino piece. The frilly yellow dress with colourful floral detailing was a step away from the models usual high-octane glamorous looks and left quite a few people scratching their heads.

A night of glitz and glamour in the oil-rich city of Qatar calls for a dress that is far from ordinary and Naomi's dress certainly extraordinary but the busy dress may ave proved to be a rare fashion misstep for the iconic model.

Upon close inspection, the floral dress had some saucy sheer detailing with a lot of the dress' drama coming from the OTT ruffle trim detailing which shapes the dress through a tiered design.

Though the dress is as exclusive as it comes, available only to the wealthy and coming with a whopping price tag, doesn't mean it's worth the money. Couture is meant to show off the range of a designer's skill and creativity but sadly, the dresses don't always translate to real life.

Some things are better left where they belong; the runway.