Micheal B. Jordan wore a monogrammed Louis Vuitton harness to the SAG awards and we are not sure what to think about it.

We love a man who can take risks with his style and Michael B. Jordan does just that. The charismatic and fashion-forward actor always brings something different to the table but his latest outfit has divided opinion.

Styled by Ade Samuel, Michael hit up the SAG awards red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit complete with floral harness. It was bold and bright, covered in watercolor splashes of pink, purple, and yellow, and emblazoned with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram.

Whilst Michael's suit was near perfection, many thought the floral harness was a random and quite unnecessary addition and ruined the silhouette.

For the most part, people were just plain confused.

Many compared Michael's look to a similar one worn by Timothy Chalamet to the Golden Globes at the beginning of the year but Timothy decided to forgo the jacket and wore a black harness over a black shirt instead.

We can attribute the new harness trend, in large part, to one designer in particular; Virgil Abloh. He took the reins of Louis Vuitton's menswear last year, and harnesses featured heavily in his debut spring/summer 2019 collection.

So, what are your thoughts on the latest menswear trend? Do you think harnesses will become a thing or remain a niche trend that only celebrities dare try?