It's officially fashion month and we are enjoying all the fabulous fashion to come out of Paris Fashion Week including the latest Off-White women's show.

Virgil Abloh is arguably the busiest man in fashion, juggling Louis Vuitton Mens and Off-White Men and Women division at the same time. His latest offering was something for the Of-White women.

Speaking to Vogue about the collection, Virigl said the collection was “shining a mirror on my friends. The streetcar I rolled in was streetwear. But now it’s commonplace. I’m intrigued by the empowered woman who wants to dress in a feminine but chic way.”

According to Vogue magazine's razor sharp review:

Racing and goals, you can see how they’re completely apt metaphors for the speedy ascent of Abloh himself, without even factoring in any deliberate or subconscious reference to his hailed tenure at Louis Vuitton menswear.

In fact, if you scroll back through Off-White womenswear collections, it’s noticeable that one of Abloh’s signatures—besides his labeling of everything in quotation marks—is glamour and sexiness.

While those qualities might not have been accepted by the mainstream before, they are very much front and center in everyone’s minds this season, what with all the sweeping volumes and strong-shouldered tailoring that’s surfacing everywhere.

So there: When Abloh puts out giant A-line puffer coats and slick leather tailoring, it’s as a now fully acknowledged member of the general trend conversation. A difference being that a quintessentially Off-White version of a classic tuxedo suit is the seasonal serving of his underpants look: a cropped silver satin midriff-baring jacket with matching micro-shorts, accessorized with crystal gloves and a clutch bag.

The finale, of course, had its now traditional drama, with friends of the house Karlie Kloss, the Hadid sisters, and Adut Akech sweeping to the finish line in super-billowy, leg-baring gowns.

It’s the stuff of swathes of young girls’ fantasies to be able to go somewhere looking like that; princess dreams of the 21st century brought to life. “I have views on red carpet,” said Abloh. Who will be maneuvering the yards of that egg-yolk yellow train tethered to the swimsuit up the steps of the Met come May? Never fear: It shall go to the ball.

Take up your front row seat at the Off-White show and give us your feedback on Virigl's latest collection.