One of the most beautiful colours you can rock this season is green but only a handful of people seem to be getting it right.

When you think about green outfits, nature and a certain calmness come to mind. This is the kind of vibe we get when we see some celebrities slaying in this lovely colour.

We spotted some of our celebrities that sure know the best style to rock on our Instagram feed. Your style will be inspired by these looks.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

1. Linda Osifo served a power look in this two-piece suit. This is definitely one of the stylish ways to rock a suit.

2. Ini Edo mixed casual and classy style for this look. This look will make you stand out at that party this weekend.

She paired the dress with matching red purse and sandals. The slit on the trouser is so refreshing and the peplum suit spiced up the look.

3. Diane Russet mixed sequin and tulle together in a very stylish way. The sequin came with the corporate look while the tulle made the look contemporary.

You’ll make fashion statements on the red carpet with this style.

4. Green has never looked so good in velvet and Dakore Egbuson-Akande killed this look. We can’t help but admire the style and we think it would make a beautiful dinner wear.

5. Looking for a perfect red carpet look? This outfit will make you look gorgeous and outstanding. The simple yet amazing look is all you need to make a statement on the red carpet just like Jemima Osunde.