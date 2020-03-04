Most people stick to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to work when they can rock African prints to work.

The world of fashion in Nigeria and beyond are beginning to embrace the beauty of the African fabric and prints. When it comes to luxury fashion, African fabric and prints are coming out on top and making it to international runways.

From ‘adire’ to ‘Ankara’ and ‘aso-oke’, African fabrics and prints can be styled into classy and stylish workwear. Some fashion influencers, stylists and designers have created several designs to rock this fabric.

Celebrity stylist, Ozinna Anumudu is one of the very few that inspires us to rock African prints and fabrics to your workplace.

1. With a shirt and skirt

Rocking two different Ankara prints to work is one of the ways to make a fashion statement. Ruffles were added to the shirt at the shoulder and neck region.

She paired the outfit with matching colour stilettos shoes.

2. 'Adire' suit

Adire has never looked so good the way it did on Ozinna as she rocked a two-piece suit. The suit had a darker colour while the pants had a lighter colour.

ALSO READ: Leather mini skirt is making a comeback...see how your faves are rocking it with style

3. 'Adire' dress

This sleeveless knee-length ‘adire’ dress will help make a good impression at your workplace. This look is one that would not be forgotten for a long time and we love it.